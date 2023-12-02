CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sold-out crowd donates close to 4K teddy bears, 1K toques as Hurricanes drop 3-1 decision to Blades in Lethbridge

    Hurricanes fans help load up the team truck Friday with teddy bears.(Photo: X@WHLHitman/KortWoychesin) Hurricanes fans help load up the team truck Friday with teddy bears.(Photo: X@WHLHitman/KortWoychesin)

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes collected close to 4,000 teddy bears and almost 1,000 toques but not a victory Friday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades at Enmax Centre.

    Miguel Marques scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes. Easton Armstrong, Egor Sidorov and Brandon Lisowsky on an empty-netter with four seconds left responded for Saskatoon.

    For Sidorov, it was his league-leading 25th goal of the season.

    Saskatoon outshot the Hurricanes 33-28.

    The sold-out crowd donated 3,784 teddy bears and 926 toques that will be distributed to 20 different charities in Lethbridge and throughout southern Alberta.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Dec.8 contest against the Swift Current Broncos.

    The Calgary Hitmen host their Teddy Bear Toss game Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Saddledome.

