Sold-out crowd donates close to 4K teddy bears, 1K toques as Hurricanes drop 3-1 decision to Blades in Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Hurricanes collected close to 4,000 teddy bears and almost 1,000 toques but not a victory Friday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Saskatoon Blades at Enmax Centre.

Miguel Marques scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes. Easton Armstrong, Egor Sidorov and Brandon Lisowsky on an empty-netter with four seconds left responded for Saskatoon.

For Sidorov, it was his league-leading 25th goal of the season.

Saskatoon outshot the Hurricanes 33-28.

The sold-out crowd donated 3,784 teddy bears and 926 toques that will be distributed to 20 different charities in Lethbridge and throughout southern Alberta.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Dec.8 contest against the Swift Current Broncos.

The Calgary Hitmen host their Teddy Bear Toss game Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Saddledome.