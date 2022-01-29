Some Albertans show support for 'Freedom Convoy' with a number of provincial events

Multiple truck convoys are rolling though Alberta Sunday in an effort to catch the federal government's attention.

The so-called 'Freedom Convoys' are smaller versions of the group protesting at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The original convoy began in part over a federal decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border Canadian truckers. The United States has imposed a similar mandate, with unvaccinated truckers having to quarantine when entering the country.

In Alberta, two main protests are planned for the weekend: one in Edmonton at the Legislature and another at the Coutts border crossing.

The latter involves close to 1,000 trucks and personal vehicles, according to RCMP.

Members of that group were originally planning on blocking the border crossing to Sweetgrass, Montana, but officers say that hasn't happened. Instead, the convoy has been doing loops near Highways 4 and 501.

RCMP issued a travel advisory in the area early Saturday morning.

They say so far, there is no sign of any vehicles on the American side.

One lane is still proceeding through the crossing unimpeded.

Albertans are also driving from across the province to gather in Edmonton. Law enforcement reports of large convoys from both Ponoka and Didsbury.

RCMP say all of the convoys have been peaceful.

"(Vaccines) should be a personal choice, it shouldn't be mandated by the government," said trucker Joel Newman, who drove to Coutts from Whitecourt, Alta. "Private citizens should be the one to make that decision on our own.

"We have the internet, we can search and research and develop our own opinions."

"I do support the right to peaceful protest," Coutts Mayor Jim Willett told CTV News. "That's the freedom that's everyone is talking about. We have that freedom."

Willett says many in the area -- himself included -- were expecting the convoy to be longer.

"We elect governments to govern, and hopefully they are working in the best interest of society," he said.

Another protest took place at Calgary's Central Memorial Park for Saturday afternoon. The event, which drew about 5,000 people, did not involve any vehicles.