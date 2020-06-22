CALGARY -- Some good news for movie-goers — Landmark Cinemas will be reopening select theaters this Friday.

Landmark Cinema locations at Market Mall, Country Hills, and Shawnessy will be the first to open, along with two locations in Edmonton and one in Fort McMurray. All remaining locations will open on July 3.

Movie theaters were allowed to open on June 12 as part of Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch plan, but Landmark Cinemas took extra time to ensure safety for all movie-goers.

Landmark theaters in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan will remain closed due to those provinces' public health guidelines.

Capacity will be reduced by more than 50 per cent and reserved seating will be in place to ensure physical distancing within the theaters. There will also be fewer showtimes and an increase in time between showings to allow staff to properly sanitize the area.

Landmark is also requesting that movie-goers arrive no sooner than 20 minutes prior to their showtime in an effort to minimize the overlap between people arriving and leaving. Directional signage will be in place throughout the theaters and concession area.

Landmark Cinemas will be showing classic movies for $5, such as Jurassic Park and Jaws, until July 23, as well as offering $2.99 tickets on Tuesdays. They are asking people to purchase tickets in advance through their website or the Atom app. Showtimes and ticket information is available on Landmark's website.