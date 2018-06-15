Former Calgary Flames co-owner Sonia Scurfield passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Scurfield is the only Canadian woman to have her name engraved on the Stanley Cup and was once part owner of the Calgary Flames.

Her husband Ralph died in an avalanche while heli-skiing in 1985 and she took on the role as part owner of the NHL team until 1994.

The Calgary Flames issued a statement on Scurfield’s passing saying that she was a ‘philanthropist, community leader and business woman whose legacy will be carried on with her children.’

“Sonia lived a life of devotion to her family and her community,” said Flames President & CEO Ken King in the release. “The Scurfield family was an important part of bringing the NHL to our city and we will be eternally grateful. We will miss Sonia’s friendship, wisdom and support.”

King says Scurfield stayed active with the team and each year she presented the Ralph T. Scurfield Award to a player who showed leadership and a dedication to community service.

Scurfield’s family says she will be deeply missed and that she was a strong believer in education.

The family is asking that donations be made to the Sonia Scurfield Scholarship Fund at the University of Calgary in lieu of flowers.

Sonia Scurfield was 89 years old and passed away peacefully with family by her side.