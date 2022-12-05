Southbound Stoney Trail reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Calgary police have reopened a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. that was closed Monday after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

The pileup happened on southbound Stoney Trail just after Mcknight Boulevard N.E. at around 11 a.m.

Paramedics responded to the area to treat those involved. Four people were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the vehicles involved.

Police said driving conditions on southbound Stoney Trail had deteriorated throughout the morning and were slippery with limited visibility.

The area was reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m.