CALGARY -- Officials with Cargill Protein say they'll be reopening production at the High River facility starting in early May.

The company released a statement Wednesday, saying it was taking the step with support of Alberta Health Services and representatives of Occupational, Health and Safety (OHS).

It says it plans to reopen the facility with one shift of workers on May 4.

During Tuesday's update, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said there were 759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among workers at the Cargill plant.

