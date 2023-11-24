CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southern Alberta communities receive $1.4M from province for affordable housing upgrades

    The Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) and Alberta Government have signed a provincial funding agreement of $10.2 million to create more affordable housing in the city. The Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) and Alberta Government have signed a provincial funding agreement of $10.2 million to create more affordable housing in the city.

    Five southern Alberta organizations are getting a total of $1.4 million from the province for upgrades on affordable housing units.

    The Lethbridge Housing Authority will receive $400,000, Claresholm $150,000, while Vulcan's Marquis Foundation gets $250,000 with Brooks and Medicine Hat organizations each receiving $300,000.

    In September, the province announced that it would spend $16 million to repair and maintain government-owned affordable housing facilities.

    Groups can apply to the federal government for cost-matching.

