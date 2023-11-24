Southern Alberta communities receive $1.4M from province for affordable housing upgrades

Five southern Alberta organizations are getting a total of $1.4 million from the province for upgrades on affordable housing units.

The Lethbridge Housing Authority will receive $400,000, Claresholm $150,000, while Vulcan's Marquis Foundation gets $250,000 with Brooks and Medicine Hat organizations each receiving $300,000.

In September, the province announced that it would spend $16 million to repair and maintain government-owned affordable housing facilities.

Groups can apply to the federal government for cost-matching.