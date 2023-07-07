Southern Alberta family facing tough times due to AISH benefit policies

A Raymond, Alta., family of eight is struggling after their Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped was cut in half because of Workers' Compensation Board coverage. A Raymond, Alta., family of eight is struggling after their Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped was cut in half because of Workers' Compensation Board coverage.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina