CALGARY -- Corban Knight is back home in Okotoks, Alta. after winning the Gagarin Cup on April 28.

Knight's team Avangard Omsk Hawks beat CKSA Moscow in the league final four games to two.

In the final game, Knight led all Hawks forwards in ice time, logging 23 minutes and 23 seconds in his teams 1-0 victory.

Knight says winning at any level is very special and it's something he'll never forget.

"Not very many times in your career are you given a chance to compete for a championship," the 30-year-old said.

"This year, we had a great group of guys and it translated to the ice and like I said to finally finish it off and win it all definitely made the whole season worth it."

Knight played a big role with the Avangard this season. He was tied for third in team scoring with one goal and 22 assists in 57 games.

He was counted on heavily in both ends of the rink. That wasn't the case for Knight when he played in the NHL with the Flames, Panthers and Flyers.

He was constantly battling for ice time and says being relied on is what every player wants.

"You know that was one of the big reasons I decided to go over was to get back to more of a prominent role," Knight said.

"Over here, you can kind of get caught up in roles and everything like that. So for me it was a chance to kind of get a fresh start."

It was a fresh start for Knight but he did have some familiarity with his head coach. Former Flames bench boss Bob Hartley coached Knight in Calgary.

The two were reunited in Russia.

Knight says it was nice to have a Canadian behind the bench because it made things a lot easier for him.

"You know, when the opportunity came to play for him and the team reached out and said they were interested it was a great opportunity for me," he said.

"He knows me as a player and a person and vice-versa so there's that comfortable feeling right away with him. I know how he coaches and the expectations he has."

Knight has played 52 games in the NHL scoring four goals and adding eight assists. With a KHL title under his belt and growing confidence in his game, you would think he may want to take another shot in North America.

Knight says it's definitely something he's going to have to think about but not right now.

"You know I'm just trying to upload right now and soak it all in but yeah there's definitely some decisions that have to be made moving forward," Knight told CTV News.

"Honestly right now I'm not sure what the future holds, like I said I'm looking forward to it one way or another and it's definitely an exciting time."