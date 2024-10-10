Southern Alberta RCMP officer charged with perjury

A southern Alberta RCMP officer is facing charges following a year-long investigation.

According to a Thursday news release from RCMP, the investigation into Const. Anthony Jacobs' on-duty conduct began in October 2023.

Jacobs, 40, of the Gleichen RCMP, is charged with one count of perjury and one count of breach of trust.

RCMP provided no further details on the investigation.

Jacobs has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

RCMP say he has been a Mountie for nine years.