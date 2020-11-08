CALGARY -- Southern Albertans are being hit hard by a hefty winter storm Sunday that has brought plenty of snow and strong winds throughout the region.

Environment Canada first issued a winter storm warning earlier in the week, then emphasized it again Saturday morning ahead of the powerful snowstorm that entered the region that afternoon.

Now, the agency says heavy snow will continue throughout Sunday, with total accumulations forecasted between 20 and 40 centimetres.

Snowfall isn't the only issue residents will need to deal with though.

"Additionally, strong northerly winds with gusts as high as 60-80 km/h persist and produce widespread blowing snow with sudden whiteout conditions today for regions south of Red Deer and near and east of Highway 2," the online bulletin reads. "The strong winds are expected to diminish this afternoon. Heavy snow will continue tonight and taper off by Monday morning."

The agency is advising all residents to reconsider non-essential travel plans until the weather conditions improve.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

A full list of all the affected regions is available on the Environment Canada website.

Calgary wasn’t on the list as of Sunday morning, but the city also received its share of snowfall as a result of the storm.

There are also reports of damage in some areas of the city due to high winds.

As a result, drivers in Calgary were urged to take precautions when they are out on the road.