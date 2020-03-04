LETHBRIDGE -- The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division has cancelled two planned school trips to Europe this spring because of travel warnings due to COVID-19.

School officials say the decision was made in the past few days and it affects trips planned by staff and students at Catholic Central High School in Lethbridge and St. Michael’s School in Pincher Creek, Alta.

"It was essential to look at all the travel advisories and information from a variety of different sources," said Holy Spirit superintendent Ken Sampson. "Together we just determined it was the best thing to make this not happen."

Sampson said student safety and well-being is their greatest priority. He said they had already worked with their tour operator, Explorica Educational Tours, to reroute the CCHS trip away from France, because of a heightened sense of concern due to the threat of terrorism.

Since then, the Canadian government issued a travel advisory urging the public to avoid non-essential travel to northern Italy.

Sampson said the division made its decision to cancel the trips based on advice from Explorica.

"Their company came to the conclusion, that based on where the school trips were going, they advised school boards to pull the plug, essentially," he said.

Lethbridge school district monitoring situation

Lethbridge School District 51 said it is also monitoring the situation but hasn’t cancelled any planned school trips yet.

The public school board has approved five school trips that are scheduled between April 9 and May 3. Lethbridge Collegiate Institute, Chinook High School and G.S. Lakie Middle School are planning trips to cities in the United States. Winston Churchill High School has one group of students taking a fine arts tour of Ireland, Scotland and England, and a second group going on an exchange trip to Germany.

Christine Lee, associate superintendent of business affairs for District 51 said they have been in discussions with their tour operators and insurance providers, and are also getting advice from Alberta Health Services. Lee said they are especially watching developments in Germany.

"We'll probably be communicating in the next couple of weeks with our parents to have a conversation as we monitor COVID-19 to see whether this is a trip they still want to continue with," she said.

Both school districts said they consider international travel experiences to be of value to students.

Sampson said while the coronavirus situation is unfortunate, the district hasn’t discussed ending international trips altogether.

“I know there are some school districts that are only travelling within Canada or within the province. We haven’t gotten to that point at all."

Palliser Regional Schools is also keeping an eye on things. Most of their planned Easter trips are within Canada, but a spokesperson said there are scheduled trips to Ireland and South America.

The district said staff are keeping an eye on travel warnings and asking principals to have back-up plans or cancellation policies in place.

Alberta Health Services is urging all schools to consult the Government of Canada Travel Advisory website for the most up-to-date information.