LETHBRIDGE -- It was back to school Tuesday for thousands of children in Lethbridge and other parts of southern Alberta.

Thousands more are scheduled to return to class Wednesday as school divisions introduce new guidelines and protocols around COVID-19.

“Probably a mixture of emotions,” said Joey Gentile, principal at Coalbanks Elementary School. “We’ve been off since March so there is some anxiousness, some excitement, some nervousness, and that’s from students, staff and parents.”

Jennifer Thomsen, a learning support teacher at Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School, said it’s a new experience for all teachers.

“In some ways we all feel like this is our first year teaching, because we are all learning new things," she said.

New to schools this fall are terms like cohorts, safety protocols and staggered student re-entry. Fleetwood-Bawden classrooms were only half full as students with last names starting with A through M attending Tuesday. Those students will stay home Wednesday, while the students whose names start with N-Z are introduced to the new normal.

“They’re able to spend some time in a smaller session with teachers and piers, getting used to new procedures and learning how school is going to look a bit differently,” said Fleetwood-Bawden principal Craig DeJong.

Some of the changes include no sharing of pencils, crayons or other school materials. Hand sanitizer and masks have become part of the regular school supplies and there are floor directional signs in some areas.

Parents and school visitors will also have to get used to locked doors and sign-in sheets.

Provisions are also being made for the more than 15 per cent of families who have opted to start the school year with at-home learning.

Each school has teachers who have taken on the challenge of building connections with their students through a computer screen.

LCI started the new school year off with what has become a tradition for grade 9 students, an event known as the “Hillbilly Hustle."

Students are introduced to high school and LCI history through a variety of fun challenges.

Members of the LCI student leadership group were involved in organizing and hosting the events.

Grade 12 student Kimoya Edwards said she has always loved school, so being away for so long was hard.

“I’m really excited to come back to school, even though it will be a little weird,” said Edwards. “I’m just happy I’m going to be here in person, seeing the teachers in real life.”

Julia Fletcher, who is also entering grade 12, agreed.

“It was definitely weird not being in school, but it’s pretty nice to be back," she said.

Wilson Middle School principal Dean Hawkins said one thing that hasn’t changed is the excitement that comes with the first day of a new school year.

“The whole reason that you are teaching is to teach kids,” said Hawkins. “So the staff have been excited to see them.”

Thomsen said even though they can’t give high fives or hugs, they are working on new ways like elbow bumps or toe taps, to build strong relationships with the children.

“It’s so good to see them,” she said.

"Even though they’re just eyes behind masks, it has been really cool to see how much they’ve changed and grown.”

Educators say with COVID things are constantly changing and evolving, and by next June school may look a lot different than it does right now.

Gentile said he has been telling parents the most important school supplies this fall, may be patience, cooperation and flexibility.