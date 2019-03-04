The principal of an elementary/junior high school in the southwest neighbourhood of Cedarbrae issued a letter to parents and guardians after a Grade 4 student allegedly encountered an unknown man in the girls' washroom.

According to the letter, the incident occurred at St. Cyril School, in the 2900 block of Cedarbrae Drive SW, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday. The student entered the washroom and was approached by a man who claimed to work at the school. The girl screamed and ran back to her classroom. The man is said to have fled the school through the kindergarten doors.

In the letter, the suspect is described as:

Being in his 20s

Having darker skin

Having a goatee

School authorities called 911 and police resources, including HAWCS, were deployed to the area.

"We have made all our staff aware of this incident and will ensure increased vigilance in their supervision of students, particularly in hallways and while outside," said principal Michale Panic in his letter to parents/guardians. "Staff will also be reviewing safety procedures with our students. If you could do the same at home, it would be beneficial."

The Calgary Police Service confirms a suspect was not located.