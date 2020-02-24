CALGARY -- A $50 million Nordic-styled spa will be built in the Springbank community of Harmony by Groupe Nordik, which presently operates three spas in Canada, located in Chelsea Quebec, Winnipeg Manitoba, and Whitby Ontario.

The spa, just west of Calgary, will be situated on the shore of a private lake in the upscale, exurban community. Once complete, it is expected to create 400 permanent full and part-time jobs.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for not only the residents of Harmony, but the neighbouring region and city as well, “said Cary Kienitz, Qualico Communities Associate Director, Development. “There are significant benefits that a Groupe Nordik facility offers, not only from the health and wellness perspective, but a focus on business: investing in infrastructure and providing employment.”

In its first year Groupe Nordik expects the Springbank spa to draw up to 300,000 visitors, with that number increasing to over 400,000 within five years.

“We really want to come into this industry and really be an important icon in the tourism industry of Alberta, and to offer this amazing experience to the people of Calgary and the Rockies, and it's a big market,” said Martin Paquette, CEO of Groupe Nordik. “ Right now I have three of my employee and customer service (staff) marketing in Europe.”

Qualico Communities and Bordeaux Developments are the developers of the surrounding community of Harmony. The companies viewed Monday’s announcement as a welcome boost for Alberta’s lagging economy.

Bordeaux Developments CEO Birol Fisekci added that the spa is just one element of what could be a wave of wellness-themed opportunities.

“You know, confidence is built in slow increments over time," Fisekci said. "As Albertans, we really need good news, (and) it (a spa) also triggers other amenities that will be attracted to the Groupe Nordic offering -- think of boutique stores, think of specialty restaurants, distilleries, breweries, places where people want to congregate and socialize. It's such an important thing for today's day and age."

Groundbreaking on the Groupe Nordik spa is expected in the summer of 2020, with completions in 2022.