Special air quality statement issued for Calgary
A special air quality statement was issued for the Calgary area early Sunday morning.
"Smoke is causing locally poor air quality and reduced visibility," it said on the agency website, at 4:36 a.m.
Just before 8 a.m., the air quality health index for Calgary was seven, which is considered high risk.
Dozens of wildfires are burning out of control in the B.C. interior, including the Okanagan and Shuswap Lake areas.
Edmonton, where thousands are running a marathon Sunday, had an air quality health index rating of three, or low risk.
In its statement, Environment Canada added that "Some improvement is possible this afternoon for areas east of the foothills."
A number of major outdoor events are taking place in the Calgary area Sunday, including the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic, Expo Latino and the final night of Country Thunder at Fort Calgary, featuring headline act Keith Urban.
Thousands of evacuation orders remain in effect as B.C.'s grim wildfires battle goes on
British Columbia's desperate battle against hundreds of wildfires continues on multiple fronts Sunday, but no new evacuation orders have been added overnight to the thousands already in place across the province.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Category 1 Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California, still threatening floods and damaging winds
Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.
Russian space agency says Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Chernihiv attack that killed 7 and wounded nearly 150
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday vowed stern retaliation for a Russian missile strike in the centre of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others the day before.
Cooler, wet weather that helped firefighters in N.W.T. expected to end today
The break that firefighters defending the capital of the Northwest Territories got at the start of the weekend due to rainy weather is expected to end today, as temperatures are forecast to climb into the 20s.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Edmonton
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Vancouver
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.
Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Smoke rolling in from the hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C. has prompted the Metro Vancouver Regional District to issue an air quality advisory.
Atlantic
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
Toronto
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Driver pronounced dead after overnight crash in Brampton
A driver has been pronounced dead following an overnight collision in Brampton.
Montreal
Montreal-area woman found dead in possible femicide, spouse arrested
The man suspected in the death of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her spouse, CTV News has learned.
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
2-year-old drowns in residential Quebec pool, coroner investigating: police
A 2-year-old child was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential swimming pool in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 3 p.m., where they found the unconscious toddler in a residential pool on 2nd St. in Sainte-Sophie, Que.
Ottawa
5 things to watch at Ottawa City Hall this fall
The summer break ends for Ottawa City Council this week, kicking off a busy second half of the year at City Hall. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch this fall.
Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says
A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kitchener
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships
The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon’s Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.
Northern Ontario
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
Winnipeg
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
La Broquerie bridge pays tribute to town's founding families
Residents in La Broquerie, Man. are excited about a new landmark that is bridging the gap to the town's founding families.
Regina
North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures
A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.