CALGARY -- A section of eastbound Stoney Trail was closed to traffic Tuesday morning following a crash that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews were called to a location west of the Deerfoot Trail interchange shortly after 7:15 a.m. following reports a Ford Focus sedan had left the road and struck the base of a sign.

"Our crews initially responded for reports of a vehicle that had come into collision with one of the sign standards along eastbound Stoney Trail," said EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux. "When our paramedics were able to get to the vehicle, they determined the single occupant — a male driver —unfortunately was deceased."

The car caught fire following the crash.

Calgary police are continuing to investigate the incident, but say the preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 25-year-old man, was speeding just before the crash.

All of the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail were closed for most of the morning as a result of the incident but the scene was cleared by the early afternoon.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section at 403-567-4000, or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store