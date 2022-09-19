Speed, medical episode suspected factors in fatal bus shelter crash: police
The Calgary Police Service traffic section says excessive speed and a medical issue may have played roles in Sunday morning's crash that killed a man waiting at a bus stop.
According to investigators, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was northbound on 36th Street S.E. shortly before 9:30 a.m. when it left the road at the intersection with 17th Avenue.
The truck climbed the curb and scraped along the wall of a business before crashing into a bus shelter and a 42-year-old man.
The pedestrian, who police believe had been waiting for a bus, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance. As of Monday morning, his condition was considered stable.
Officers on scene Sunday morning told CTV News that the truck had been travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash and it was unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
On Monday, CPS officials said "a medical incident suffered by the driver of the Dodge Ram is also being investigation as a possible factor in the collision."
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the pickup truck ahead of the collision is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
