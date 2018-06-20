The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera footage of a person who was in St Andrews Heights at around the time a home was set ablaze in May.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2018, fire crews were called to the 2600 block of 12 Avenue Northwest following reports a house was on fire. Two people escaped the residence unscathed and firefighters extinguished the blaze. The estimated damage to the property is $500,000.

An investigation determined the fire was an act of arson started on the exterior of the home. Surveillance cameras from neighbouring homes captured an unknown person in the area on the morning of May 6.

Surveillance footage of a person walking one direction down an alleyway in the area before running the other direction a short time later has been released. Police are asking for help from the public with identifying the individual.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the St Andrews Heights fire is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.