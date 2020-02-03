CALGARY -- Police are investigating a stabbing after a man arrived at Brentwood LRT Station suffering serious injuries Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the station in northwest Calgary about 3:45 p.m. where they found a man, who appeared to be in his 50s, suffering "traumatic" injuries, according to EMS. He was treated on the platform then rushed to Foothills hospital.

Police said it appears the attack may have happened at the Dalhousie LRT Station and they are investigating. The suspects fled the area and got on a bus, where they taken into custody. More than one person has been taken into custody.

No other details are available.

