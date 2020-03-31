CALGARY -- One man is in critical condition following an early morning stabbing at a hotel.

Several police officers responded to the Travelodge Hotel in the 7000 block of Macleod Trail South at around 3:30 a.m. after one man attacked another with a bladed weapon in the lobby.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance in critical, but stable condition.

Officers surrounded the perimeter of the hotel and eventually a man was arrested within the building.

The front entrance of the hotel has been taped off by police as detectives sift through surveillance footage and gather evidence from the scene.

It’s not known at this time what prompted the attack.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at (403) 428-8877.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.