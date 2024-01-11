CALGARY
Calgary

    • Stampede accepting applications for 2024 art show

    A family looks at a few pieces in artist Michael Sydoryk's collection at the Western Oasis. A family looks at a few pieces in artist Michael Sydoryk's collection at the Western Oasis.

    The Stampede is still six months away, but the iconic western festival is reaching out to artists interested in submitting work for possible inclusion in the 2024 Calgary Stampede Art Show.

    Each year, the art show showcases the work of close to 200 artists, musicians, sculptors, photographers and chefs to create a cultural hub unlike any other.

    One of those artists, Michael Sydoryk, has been exhibiting paintings at the Stampede Art Show since 2016.

    Sydoryk said in a release that the Stampede Art Show is the reason why he’s been able to chase a career as a professional artist.

    “It is the show I pull the most inspiration from. The sheer amount of people, hundreds of thousands, who come through eager to see the art by the artist, that is most important to me,” says Sydoryk.  "This particular show of this caliber, which doesn't really exist outside of this, is embodied and depicted by some incredible artists. It doesn’t get much better.”

    Neepin Auger is part of the Stampede Art Show now on at the BMO Centre on the Stampede grounds.

    (Art by Neepin Auger exhibited at 2021 Stampede Art Show)

    The 2024 Stampede Art Show will feature art from a variety of genres including the Creative Arts and Crafts Show, a number of different art exhibitions, a photography competition, a kitchen theatre for aspiring chefs, and a stage showcasing live music. There’s also a Grade 12 scholarship program that celebrates western art.

    There are different deadlines and submission requirements, with the first deadline coming up on Jan.31.

    For information, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News