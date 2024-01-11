Stampede accepting applications for 2024 art show

The Stampede is still six months away, but the iconic western festival is reaching out to artists interested in submitting work for possible inclusion in the 2024 Calgary Stampede Art Show.

Each year, the art show showcases the work of close to 200 artists, musicians, sculptors, photographers and chefs to create a cultural hub unlike any other.

One of those artists, Michael Sydoryk, has been exhibiting paintings at the Stampede Art Show since 2016.

Sydoryk said in a release that the Stampede Art Show is the reason why he’s been able to chase a career as a professional artist.

“It is the show I pull the most inspiration from. The sheer amount of people, hundreds of thousands, who come through eager to see the art by the artist, that is most important to me,” says Sydoryk. "This particular show of this caliber, which doesn't really exist outside of this, is embodied and depicted by some incredible artists. It doesn’t get much better.”

Neepin Auger is part of the Stampede Art Show now on at the BMO Centre on the Stampede grounds.

(Art by Neepin Auger exhibited at 2021 Stampede Art Show)

The 2024 Stampede Art Show will feature art from a variety of genres including the Creative Arts and Crafts Show, a number of different art exhibitions, a photography competition, a kitchen theatre for aspiring chefs, and a stage showcasing live music. There’s also a Grade 12 scholarship program that celebrates western art.

There are different deadlines and submission requirements, with the first deadline coming up on Jan.31.

