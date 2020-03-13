CALGARY -- Two of the Calgary Stampede's signature events, the 2020 Chuckwagon Canvas Auction, and the 35th annual Aggie Days have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a gathering place for our community, the Calgary Stampede is committed to supporting the health and safety of our guests as well as the volunteers and employees who support the Stampede's community programs," said Stampede CEO Warren Connell.

"We are in a very close contact with Alberta Health Services and CEMA and will do our part."

The Chuckwagon Canvas Auction, which was scheduled for March 19 at the Big Four Roadhouse, is a western Canadian tradition that connects groups looking for exclusive advertising and hosting opporturnities, during Stampede with 36 different competing drivers.

It has not been rescheduled, due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation.

Around 8,000 students and teachers were scheduled to visit during Aggie Days, to learn about agriculture and food production. The free, family-friendly event also opens to the public, drawing an annual crowd of around 25,000 guests.

Aggie Days won't be rescheduled for 2020.

"We know our community is strong, resilient and pulls together in times such as these," said Connell. "The Stampede is extremely grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of our community."

The Calgary Stampede, scheduled to open July 3, is still on.