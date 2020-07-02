CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampede is bringing its famed pancake breakfasts outside of Stampede Park this year.

Organizers have announced a community pancake drive-thru will take place on Saturday at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, from 9 a.m. to noon.

With physical distancing in mind, no walk-up traffic or gatherings will be permitted, organizers said.

There will also be a free drive-thru pancake breakfast held on Wed. July 8 at Stampede Park.

Both events requires advanced registration online to reduce lines ups. For more information on Stampede 2020 events or to register for the drive-thru breakfasts visit Calgary Stampede