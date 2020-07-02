Advertisement
Stampede pancakes hit the road to CrossIron Mills
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:06AM MDT
The Calgary Stampede has added a second drive-thru Stampede pancake breakfast in 2020 (file)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Stampede is bringing its famed pancake breakfasts outside of Stampede Park this year.
Organizers have announced a community pancake drive-thru will take place on Saturday at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, from 9 a.m. to noon.
With physical distancing in mind, no walk-up traffic or gatherings will be permitted, organizers said.
There will also be a free drive-thru pancake breakfast held on Wed. July 8 at Stampede Park.
Both events requires advanced registration online to reduce lines ups. For more information on Stampede 2020 events or to register for the drive-thru breakfasts visit Calgary Stampede