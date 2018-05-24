The Coca-Cola Stage at this year’s Calgary Stampede will feature a bigger and more diverse lineup than ever before and over 50 artists will perform at the venue over the 10 days.

The Coke Stage is one of the most popular attractions at the annual exhibition and is free with the price of admission.

The Stampede has announced the list of performers over the last few days and on Thursday, released the full list of artists.

“Our goal was to provide the ultimate concert experience at the Coca-Cola Stage this year,” said Samara Lastiwka, Programming Production Manager at the Calgary Stampede in a statement. “This final announcement tops off our biggest and most diverse lineup to date, with some of the best pop, funk, R&B, rock, indie, country and alternative acts hitting the stage.”

Artists include; Sheryl Crow, Alexisonfire, Elle King, Our Lady Peace, Billy Talent, Broken Social Scene, Walk off the Earth, Jocelyn Alice and many others.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 – 15.

For more information on the Coca Cola Stage, click HERE.