Stampeders look to earn a win coming off long layoff against Elks on Labour Day
Dave Dickenson is a little uneasy heading into Monday’s Labour Day Classic between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium.
After all, the Stampeders (4-6) haven’t played since dropping a 31-29 decision to the Ottawa Redblacks at home on Aug. 15.
“It just feels like our last game was so long ago,” Dickenson said. “I’m anxious to play and I think the guys have good energy and are looking forward to battling.
“I know it’s going to be a battle, I’ll put it that way. I’m a little uneasy with this break and I’m hoping our guys respond and are tight on the details.”
Although Edmonton coach Jarious Jackson was happy to hear that Dickenson is wary about his team’s return to action, he added that he fully expects that his counterpart will have his players ready.
“That is kind of good to hear, but at the same time I know how Dave is and I know how his teams are,” Jackson said. “I’m sure he gave them a good amount of time off during their bye week, but at the same time I’m sure they’re ready to roll as well.
“We’re not going to take them lightly. I know at the end of the day, they’ve got to come back and knock the cobwebs off, but it’s football, so they’ll get adjusted pretty fast.”
After reeling off three straight wins to get their season back on track, the Elks (3-8) suffered a disappointing 21-17 road loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 25.
“We absolutely destroyed them in the first half and then we sputtered in the third quarter,” said Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw touchdown passes to Eugene Lewis and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to stake his team to a 17-6 halftime lead.
Of Edmonton’s eight losses, four have them have been by three points.
“We’ve lost more games than we’ve won and we felt like we should have won a lot of those,” said Bethel-Thompson, who’s excited for the opportunity to play two games in six days against the Stampeders with the rematch scheduled for Saturday at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.
“Definitely, we want to get out on the right foot. We want to throw the first punch and get away with this win here in Calgary.”
Although Calgary and Edmonton currently sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively, in the CFL’s West Division, both teams remain in striking distance of the first-place B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (both 6-6).
“Everybody in the West is just going to scratch and claw here for those three playoff spots,” said Calgary quarterback Jake Maier. “It is unbelievable that everybody in the West can legitimately win it.
"I don’t think you’ve been able to say that about the West Division for a long, long time. That’s really fun for us as players, but at the same time we’ve got to keep pace with everybody.”
Receiver Jalen Philpot, who missed the entire 2023 season with a hamstring tear, is excited to play in his second Labour Day Classic contest against the Elks.
While he didn’t have much of an impact in Calgary’s 26-18 win on Sept. 5, 2022 during his rookie season, Philpot is looking forward to playing a bigger role on Monday.
“I’m definitely looking to come out and make a big play, score a touchdown, do something to help my team win in this game,” Philpot said. “Whenever there’s big games, I always think that I can come out and make a play. I like to feel like I shine better under pressure.”
Like Philpot, Gittens would like nothing more than to help lead his team to victory.
“I’m excited to play some football, especially coming off a loss to Montreal,” said Gittens, who has caught touchdown passes in two consecutive games for the Elks. “I’m really just excited to play in the atmosphere and to see how it is over here.”
Gittens, who the Elks acquired from the Toronto Argonauts last January in a trade that saw defensive lineman Jake Ceresna go the other way, has fond memories of playing at McMahon Stadium in his rookie season in 2021 with the Argos.
“My first-ever CFL touchdown was in Calgary,” said Gittens, who caught the TD pass from Bethel-Thompson before Boris Bede kicked the game-winning field goal to lead Toronto to a come-from-behind 23-20 win over the Stamps. “It was special.”
Gittens is now hoping he and Bethel-Thompson will be able to rekindle the same kind of chemistry against the Stamps.
“He’s my guy,” Gittens said. “I’ve got a lot of love for him and I think he’s got a lot of love for me, too. I love going to battle with him and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
opinion Harris vs. Trump: A battle royale featuring strategies of addition and subtraction
It's now officially a sprint to the White House as opposing campaigns vie for electoral supremacy, and CTV News political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the duelling strategies of addition and subtraction being used by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
In duelling TV ads, NDP and Conservatives try to define Poilievre to union voters
New Democrats and Conservatives have both launched television ads that attempt to define Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre to union voters, a group politicians see as having increased power in the next federal election.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos and other discoveries
A bronze statue from the Titanic -- not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good -- is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Canada's transport minister to meet with Via Rail after passengers stranded 10 hours
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
3 youth reportedly targeted in St. Albert shooting, 1 in hospital
A youth is in hospital with serious injuries after what appears to be a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
-
Federal health spending has outpaced provinces, analysis shows
Despite castigation from provincial premiers over lagging federal contributions to health spending, an analysis of 20 years of health funding data shows that federal transfers have mostly outpaced increases to provincial health budgets.
-
ACFN chief slams $50K penalty against Imperial Oil for Kearl seepages
The chief of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) says the $50,000 fine the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has levied against Imperial Oil for allowing wastewater to leak from its Kearl mine into the Athabasca River is insufficient to deter future leakages.
Lethbridge
-
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Vancouver
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
-
How local Indigenous longshoremen founded Vancouver's first workers union
Its existence might have been short-lived, but what the Indigenous longshoremen union Bows and Arrows lacked in longevity it made up for in impact.
-
Road closures and congestion coming to Stanley Park this week, city says
Vancouver’s park board is warning drivers that traffic coming in and out of Stanley Park will get congested over the next week due to events taking place in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday.
-
How local Indigenous longshoremen founded Vancouver's first workers union
Its existence might have been short-lived, but what the Indigenous longshoremen union Bows and Arrows lacked in longevity it made up for in impact.
-
Crews rescue 3 lost hikers from North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers have found three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after body discovered on 28th Street East
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
-
'It's just great fun': Sports dogs put to the test in agility trials in Saskatoon
Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.
Regina
-
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
-
No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
-
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
Toronto
-
Search underway for swimmer missing in Lake Ontario near Bluffers Park Beach
The marine unit is “actively searching” for a swimmer who was last seen late Monday afternoon in Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs.
-
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
-
Police searching for suspect after brick attack in Oshawa park leaves man in critical condition
Durham police say they are looking for a suspect after one man allegedly struck another in the head with a brick at an Oshawa park, leaving him in life-threatening condition.
Montreal
-
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
-
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
-
Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder
Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.
Atlantic
-
The dipped delicacy is back: Fredericton Lions Club celebrates 60 years making and selling the Dippy Dog
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
-
Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
-
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Winnipeg
-
Canada's Taylor earns Paralympic triathlon bronze, heartbreak for Daniel
Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor became the first Canadian woman to win a Paralympic triathlon medal with a bronze in the women's class Monday.
-
Accidental fire breaks out in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.
-
Bombers topple Roughriders 35-33 in 59th Annual Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved into a share of first place in the CFL's West Division with a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday in Regina.
Ottawa
-
Labour Day rally takes place in Ottawa Monday
Hundreds rallied downtown Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day Monday, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city councillors.
-
Boat crash on Charleston Lake injures seven, OPP charge operator
Seven people were injured earlier Monday following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
-
OPP stop unlicensed Montreal driver on Hwy. 17 in stolen vehicle with drugs, open liquor
Members of the North Bay detachment of Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 in Papineau-Cameron Township after receiving a notification from their vehicle’s Automated Licence Plate Reader last month.
-
School Bus Ontario upset over new funding formula
School Bus Ontario is frustrated with a new funding formula which they believe will hurt bus drivers in all regions of the province.
Barrie
-
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
-
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
-
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
-
Labour Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region
Before you make any plans on Monday you’ll want to know what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed for Labour Day.
London
-
OPP Underwater Search Unit arrives to aid in search for missing boater in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
-
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
-
Grand Bend bridge construction project taking place over next two years
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
Windsor
-
Driver busted going almost double speed limit on Front Road
LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.
-
New police dog Ghost helps arrest two suspects after commercial break-in
Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.
-
'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.