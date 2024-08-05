Stampeders rally in final quarter to knock off Argonauts 27-23

A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.

Marken Michel and Cam Echols caught touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Maier, while Rene Paredes kicked his third and fourth field goals of the game as the Stampeders (4-4) scored 21 unanswered points.

“That’s the fourth quarter that we’ve been looking for,” said Maier, who commended Calgary’s defence and special teams for working together as a unit to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

“It really did feel like for the first time in the fourth quarter that we complemented each other as a team and that’s your result.”

Maier completed 26-of-37 passes for 287 yards to go with his two TD passes and one interception.

After Paredes split the uprights from 44 yards out at 12:55 to give the Stamps their first lead, Calgary’s defence went to work.

Mike Rose sacked Toronto quarterback Cameron Dukes for a loss before Julian Howsare knocked down a pass to cause a turnover on downs.

“We’ve had a hard time finishing in the fourth — offence, defence and special teams, everything,” said Rose, who had two of Calgary’s six sacks in the game. “This is the first time we’ve looked like a full-form fourth-quarter team.”

Paredes then booted a 49-yard field goal with 39 seconds left on the clock to round out the scoring.

Late pick

The Argos had a late chance to reclaim the lead, but Calgary cornerback Demerio Houston picked off a deflected pass by Dukes with six seconds remaining to secure the victory.

“I swear if you win the fourth quarter, most of the time you’re going to win in our league,” said Calgary coach Dave Dickenson.

“It’s just so balanced, so many good players. It’s an interception here or a touchdown catch there or a penalty here or something that you did — kickoff returns, something like that. Honestly, fourth-quarter football is where it’s at.”

Paredes also had a single for the Stampeders, who have won all four games they’ve played at McMahon Stadium this season.

In addition to completing 18-of-26 passes for 177 yards, Dukes ran for a touchdown and threw another for the Argonauts (4-4), who led 23-6 heading into the final quarter.

“I thought they brought a little more pressure in the second half,” Dukes said. “We just went stalemate a little bit on offence and we can’t do that. We put our defence in a tough spot. We’ve just got to find ways to battle through that, sustain drives more and put points on the board.”

Toronto coach Ryan Dinwiddie took the loss hard and blamed himself.

“I just told the locker room just now, I felt like I let them down,” he said. “I didn’t call the best game in the second half. Our guys fought. I’ll own this loss. It falls on my shoulders. I just feel awful.”

Richie Sindani and Ka’Deem Carey, who both previously played for the Stampeders, also scored touchdowns for Toronto.

Liam Hajrullahu booted the opening kickoff 100 yards through the end zone, while John Haggerty kicked an 88-yard punt for another single in the third quarter.

After Hajrullahu’s single, the Stamps appeared poised to answer right back when receiver Reggie Begelton hauled in a 23-yard pass from Maier at the Toronto 10-yard line. It looked as if Begelton fumbled the ball and after a quick review it was determined that safety Royce Metchie, another former Stampeder, stripped the ball out and it was recovered by teammate Benjie Franklin.

Dukes led the Argos on an eight-play, 78-yard drive that he capped off by running for a four-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Stamps got on the scoreboard at 4:30 of the second quarter when Paredes booted a 51-yard field goal.

Metchie picked off an errant pass by Maier a short time later and ran it back 32 yards to Calgary’s seven-yard line.

On the next play, Sindani caught a seven-yard pass from Dukes in the end zone to put the Argos up 15-3.

After Paredes kicked a 43-yard field goal, Dukes responded by engineering a nine-play, 70-yard drive that Carey completed by running for a two-yard TD.

Haggerty put the Argos up 23-6 with his punt single for the only point of the third quarter.

Just 38 seconds into the fourth, Michel caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Maier to punctuate an eight-play, 70-yard drive.

After Paredes kicked the convert, he booted the ensuing kickoff through the end zone for a single.

The Stamps kept their momentum going as Echols hauled in a long pass from Maier and fell just short of the goal line.

“Like I’ve been saying almost every interview, I’m a Frisbee-catching dog,” Echols said. “All Jake has to do is just put the ball there and I’m going to come down with it.”

Since he wasn’t touched when he fell to the turf, Echols had the wherewithal to get up and dive into the end zone for a 40-yard TD to cap off a quick five-play, 80-yard drive.

“I knew that I was in a position to where if he didn’t touch me, we (were) going to score the next play and it happened that he didn’t touch me, so I just jumped in the end zone,” Echols said. “I’m just doing my job. I can’t thank Jake enough for giving me the opportunity.”

Up next

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.