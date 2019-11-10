CALGARY -- Supporters of the Calgary Stampeders flocked to McMahon Stadium on Sunday, bracing the elements outside as the Stamps battled the Winnipeg Bluebombers in the CFL’s West Division semifinal.

“This weather is nothing. This is Calgary, right? This is how we play,” said one fan, Carl Sopp.

At kickoff, the temperature was -13 C.

“Living in Calgary in November, snow is just part of the life. It comes it goes and it is what it is,” said another, Zach Noble.

It's tradition for fans to start their day at McMahon in the parking lot for a tailgate party, with BBQs and fire pits keeping fans fed and warm.

“It's a slow pace: You get here, you have time to settle down and enjoy the weather today,” said Larry McKeage, longtime Stampeders fan.

The Stampeders were fighting for a place in the West Final next week in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders, but lost 35-14 to Winnipeg.

The Grey Cup will be hosted in Calgary the following week.