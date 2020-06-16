CALGARY -- In a perfect world, the Calgary Stampeders would be playing the B.C. Lions on Thursday night in week two of the CFL season.

Of course that’s not going to happen. The season has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who had off-season shoulder surgery to fix a tear, says he would be ready and playing if the game was still on.

“I do think I would be,” Mitchell told the media in a video chat Tuesday.

“I would say as fast as I have progressed right now, I think that I could’ve started a month ago and I would be even further along than I am right now.”

The fact that there isn’t a season right now is probably a blessing in disguise for Mitchell. It gives his shoulder more time to heal. But Mitchell says he doesn’t believe in it being about him.

“It’s really hard to be that selfish and talk about it," Mitchell said. "You know, with nothing (the CFL season) going on and everything (the pandemic) going on and (trying to retain) a positive manner. But I guess for career and arm sake-wise, it’s been a little bit of benefit to health for sure.”

But make no mistake. Mitchell would much prefer to be playing right now. Yes he’s frustrated and wants some answers about when the Stamps may start their season. The players are without a labour agreement and need to negotiate a new one with the league, at a time when so much about the league's future looks uncertain.

But Mitchell says he wants to remain patient for the time being.

“You know if we say give us an answer by July 15 and things (labour negotiations) aren’t going the way we want them to, now we’ve got to cancel the season just because we put a deadline on it. In my personal opinion, I want to have a season. You know I don’t want to sit at home and not play football.”

Mitchell says he wants the CFL and the players association to work together to find a solution. He also says if he had to, he would play with no fans - but it wouldn’t be easy.

“It’s not ideal," he said. "You know we do this for fans. This is why we play - the fans are what drives us."

In fact, the fans are a kind of superpower for Mitchell.

"Honestly I use the fans a lot during the game," he said. "They’re a motivating factor whether or not you’re playing at home or away. Hopefully we will be able to get fans there. You know they can support us - and we can support them."