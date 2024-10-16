Stamps receiver Reggie Begelton takes home 2024 presidents' ring
Reggie Begelton is a leader on and off the field for the Calgary Stampeders, and it hasn't gone unnoticed.
Begelton is the 2024 winner of the presidents' ring and says it's a huge honour.
"It shows that I'm doing something right and I just want to continue that trend," the 31-year-old receiver said.
The presidents' ring has been presented annually since 1967 and goes to the Stampeders player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field.
The award is voted on by the players and Begelton says that's what makes it even more special.
"I step every day into the locker room, right? And what are those guys seeing? You don't necessarily hear it from their mouths, but this is one of those things that gives you a little bit more reassurance."
Head coach Dave Dickenson says many players on the team could have won the award, but Begelton is a great choice.
"Great performance on the field and he doesn't miss games or practice, and he takes care of his body," Dickenson said.
"It doesn't matter what the score is, Reggie is going to put everything he's got into it.
"So, that commitment level, and then you look at who he is as a person and in the community. He impacts people's lives."
Begelton leads the Stamps in receiving with 85 catches for 1,073 yards.
Off the field, he's a frequent participant in a number of team events, including regular visits to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
Showing others the way is important to Begelton, and he says he plans on doing that again on Friday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
"We have a job to do," he said.
"We're here to play football and we get paid to play football and if you go out there and slack off and expect to just be healthy and finish off the year, that's when you tend to get hurt.
"So, play the game like it's your last because you never really know when it's going to be your last. It's a privilege to step on this field and treat it like that."
