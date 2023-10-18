Star receiver Begelton named recipient of Harrison Award

Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was named this year's recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Tuesday.

The award, established in 2013, honours a Stampeders player for his outstanding community service.

Begelton has a CFL-high 82 catches this season for 1,054 yards and four touchdowns. But the 30-year-old Texan is also involved in numerous community events.

He is a regular participant in the Every Yard Counts program, visiting the Alberta Children’s Hospital with teammates the day before every home game. The club also invites a patient and family to attend a game at McMahon Stadium and meet with players afterwards.

Begelton also participates in the Learn to Play program, helping coach flag football to youngsters between the ages of five and 15. He was also involved in a KidsPlay football program for the South Asian and New Canadian communities.

"God blesses you so that you can bless others."



Reggie Begelton is our 2023 Herm Harrison Memorial Award recipient!



In addition, Begelton has supported numerous local charities and organizations such as Tim Hortons Camp Days, Wellsprings Alberta and the Salvation Army Coat Drive with visits and social-media posts.

"God blesses you so that you can bless others,” said Begelton, in his sixth season with the Stampeders. "Without the community, we athletes would be nothing.

"To be able to give back, however I can, grants me the privilege of being able to step on that field and play freely, knowing that God called me here."

Previous winners include Rob Cote, Randy Chevrier, Bo Levi Mitchell twice, in 2015 and 2016, Joshua Bell, Rob Maver twice, in 2018 and 2019, Kamar Jorden in 2021, and Colton Hunchak.

The Stampeders take on the B.C. Lions Friday night in Vancouver. If they win and Saskatchewan loses to Toronto on Saturday, the Stamps will be tied for third place in the western division. The Stamps own the tiebreaker over the Roughriders after defeating them last Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.