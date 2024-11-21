'Star-studded' Country Thunder Alberta lineup announced for 2025

We now know which artists and bands are set to perform in Calgary at Country Thunder Alberta 2025.

Officials unveiled the lineup on Thursday, which includes Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Riley Green, Tim Hicks, James Barker Band, Clint Black, Lindsay Ell and Owen Riegling.

"We can't wait to bring this star-studded lineup to Calgary," said Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a news release.

"Alberta is home to some of the most passionate country music fans in the world, and our top priority is to deliver world-class entertainment to them year after year."

Johnson won Album of the Year for "Leather" at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, while Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year.

Green took home an award for Musical Event of the Year – a category that recognizes a collaboration between two or more artists – for "You Look Like You Love Me," a song sang by him by Ella Langley.

The three-day Country Thunder Alberta music festival will be held at The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland (formerly Fort Calgary) from Aug. 15 to 17, 2025.

Tickets are available at CountryThunder.com.