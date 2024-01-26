Statement released by five departing teams contradicts what BCHL said as schedule remains in turmoil: AJHL
The breakup between the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and five of its clubs that are departing for the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) is getting messy like a Hollywood divorce.
Thursday night, the five departing teams – Brooks, Okotoks, Blackfalds, Spruce Grove and Sherwood Park – issued a statement after the AJHL essentially wiped out what remains of their regular season schedules, and appeared to doom their prospects of competing in the post-season.
“We have not entered into any agreement to leave any of those organizations, nor have we made any announcement to that effect,” the statement said, after stating that the five teams remain members in good standing of the AJHL, Canadian Junior Hockey League Alberta and Hockey Canada.
“We have full intention of fulfilling our commitments to each of those bodies for the remainder of the 2023-24 regular season and postseason,” it said, continuing.
“We do not agree that any AJHL games should be cancelled or postponed. We share in the public’s disappointment in the current situation,” it said, before concluding that all five teams want to finish up the AJHL season.
Friday morning at 10:30 a.m., the AJHL clapped back, saying the teams’ statement was at odds with the BCHL announcement over the weekend.
“The denial made late Thursday night by the five clubs directly contradicts the BCHL itself,” it said, “which said last Saturday that the unsanctioned league and the clubs had ‘committed to terms’ for the teams to join the BCHL starting in the 2024-25 season."
They further shot down a comment from the president of the Brooks Bandits, the three-time defending AJHL champions, Paul Seaton, “who said two days ago that 'nothing has been signed yet but an agreement has been reached and our board has agreed to it unanimously…The information wasn’t supposed to be out until May 1.'”
They added that given the contradictory information being presented by the five clubs and the BCHL head office, they requested clarification.
“Until such time as the AJHL is satisfied that there are no plans for the five clubs to depart the league to play unsanctioned hockey, the current scheduling decisions remain in place.”
While the five clubs have had all their games against the remaining 11 AJHL teams cancelled, they are still allowed to play against each other.
That means the Okotoks Oilers game against the Bandits scheduled for Brooks Friday night, will be played.
“Back on the ice tonight,” the Oilers tweeted Friday, “Where we belong. A huge matchup in Brooks goes at 7 p.m.!”
However, the Oilers' Saturday night game against Whitecourt has been cancelled.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
'No danger' enlarged prostate will become cancerous for King Charles, says Canadian doctor
As King Charles III recovers from a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, a Canadian urologist says the condition is common among men and unlikely to become cancerous.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobral.
Deliberations begin in Trump defamation trial after ex-president dramatically exits closing argument
A jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, deciding whether he owes writer E. Jean Carroll additional millions after a jury last year concluded that he sexually abused her in 1996.
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Waning measles immunization rates means risk of virus's return to Canada: experts
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
'Rolling childcare closures' could be coming to Alberta, association warns
Frustrated by daycare subsidy agreements, an association representing 30,000 childcare spaces in Alberta warned Friday that rolling closures may be coming to a daycare near you.
Vancouver
-
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar Inc., union reach tentative agreement after months-long strike
A tentative agreement has been reached between Rogers Sugar Inc. and the union representing Vancouver refinery workers who have been on strike since late September, the company announced Friday.
-
Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'
SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Man dead after snowmobile crash with moose: N.B. RCMP
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Sheriffs, court employees refuse to work at Truro courthouse after flood: NSGEU
More than 20 sheriffs and court administrative employees are refusing to work at the Truro Justice Centre under the Occupational Health and Safety Act after a flood earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island senior facing homelessness desperate to expedite pension application
A Sidney, B.C., senior is desperate to have his pension application with the federal government expedited as he claims a bureaucratic delay is putting him on the brink of homelessness.
-
Remains found on Nanaimo beach identified as missing 35-year-old man
Mounties have identified a set of human remains discovered on a beach this week as those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing late last year.
-
Eby underscores 'fundamental' disagreement with B.C. chief coroner on safe supply
B.C. Premier David Eby has rebuffed the province's retiring chief coroner's swansong pleas for non-prescription safe supply of drugs, calling it a “fundamental issue” of disagreement on how to curb the toxic drug crisis.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobral.
-
Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations
Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Quebec environmental group denied court injunction against Northvolt EV battery plant
A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction to halt tree cutting and other preparatory work at the site of a future electric vehicle facility east of Montreal.
-
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Ottawa
-
Hockey Outaouais to expel teams from playoffs who harass referees
The president for a western Quebec youth hockey league is warning that sanctions could be imposed against teams who disrespect young referees during games.
-
Parkdale Food Centre to close community fridge, citing considerable demand
The Parkdale Food Centre will be closing its Hintonburg indoor community fridge and pantry, after exceeding demand has made it impossible for the organization to keep up.
-
Ottawa police seeking help to locate missing 42-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area of Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
Two arrested after shots fired in Six Nations
Two Ohsweken men have been arrested for allegedly ramming a vehicle, shooting at the driver and fleeing from police.
-
Woman’s death in Cambridge was homicide: Police
Waterloo regional police now say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Cambridge home Thursday night was a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warning after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through the ice earlier this week in Elliot Lake.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation has suffered from instability, large management load
An external review of Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation has found instability, confusion over responsibilities and a high ratio of managers.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Regina
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Regina teen, 16, charged with second-degree murder
A 16-year-old Regina boy has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a homicide in December.
-
SJHL not looking to expand further outside Sask. following major shakeup with Alberta, B.C.
The commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is hopeful a major shake up in Alberta’s junior ‘A’ league will have minimal effect in Saskatchewan.