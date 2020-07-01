CALGARY -- The Sandman Hotel Group isn't letting the lack of a full Calgary Stampede this year stop them from getting into the spirit of celebrating.

As part of the launch of the newly-renovated, 294-room Sandman Signature Calgary Downtown location, rooms are being offered essentially for free during what would have been the 10 days of Stampede.

Room rates have been lowered to $75 a night and guests who book between July 3 and 12 will receive a $75 AMEX card, which can be used to cover the cost of the room, for in-room dining, or spent anywhere in the city.

"Knowing 2020 has been a difficult year for everybody on the planet, we wanted to lift people's spirit and celebrate our launch of this new brand, and be part of the Stampede spirit," said Sandman Hotel Group vice-president Alisha Reynolds.

"We feel now more than eve Canadian businesses, families and individuals really need to come together and support communities and organizations."

The Canadian-owned hotel has added cleaning and sanitization protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Reynolds, and are aiming to give guests "a completely touchless experience."

Capacity is also being limited in the common areas.

The Stampede was cancelled this year due to public health requirements around the pandemic, however there will be scaled back events at the grounds.

A food truck rally will be held at Stampede Park from noon to 9 p.m. on July 4 and 5.

Then on July 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, there will be a mini-doughnut drive-thru at Stampede Park, open from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees must purchase a ticket online, which grants them two gate admissions to Sneak-a-Peek for the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

On July 8, BMO Kids’ Day will include a pancake breakfast drive-thru, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is complimentary, but requires advance registration online.