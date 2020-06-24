CALGARY -- The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth may not be celebrated the traditional way this year, but the Calgary Stampede spirit will not be stopped.

The Calgary Stampede was officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday, organizers announced a slate of events to keep the spirit alive.

"It's hard to imagine a July in Calgary without a Stampede pancake breakfast, mini-donuts, and other midway treats," said Dana Peers, president and chairman of the Calgary Stampede board.

With the current restrictions on public gatherings, organizers will instead be offering some of the Stampede’s best-known treats at drive-thru events.

It all kicks off on July 4 and 5, with a food truck rally at Stampede Park from noon to 9 p.m.

On July 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, there will be a mini-doughnut drive-thru at Stampede Park, open from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees must purchase a ticket online, which grants them two gate admissions to Sneak-a-Peek for the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

On July 8, BMO Kids’ Day will include a pancake breakfast drive-thru, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is complimentary, but requires advance registration online.

“We would like to thank the community for keeping the stampede spirit shining in 2020, we hope there’s a little taste of Stampede for everyone this year, until we can gather together again in 2021," said Peers.

Event details can be found on the Stampede's website.