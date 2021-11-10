Staying dry this week in Calgary!

CALGARY -

Yesterday's article tagged heavily into the Alberta Clipper and took a glance at the winter ahead. That data still checks out, with additional winter storm warnings and snowfall warnings across the eastern prairies and into northern Ontario, now.

Today, we'll apply what's known for us over the next few days.

We're in the setup region of a high-pressure ridge, which will billow up today for us. That means that step one is the "exit region", which provides reasonably strong northwesterly wind. There won't be much warmth along that stream. On Remembrance Day, we fall directly under that high pressure ridge, which will also lack for warmth, since air within these centres sinks from well above us; in this case, chilly air from the north can only warm so much on the way down!

We close the loop Friday, as we enter the "entrance region" of the high – warm, southwesterly wind (and a potential chinook arch) may deliver us back to a double-digit high.

Note the thick, black line – our jet. It barely registers in Alberta, even after the peak of the high pressure ridge. That's a sign of the times, and the season – our seasonal normal high of 4.8 C returns within a degree through the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: staying clear, low -4 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Today’s photo of the day is of a Lethbridge morning, sent by Roger or Lonnie (that's what the email said, that's what I'm going with)

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!