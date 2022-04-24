Stoney Nakoda Nation says traditional knowledge key to success for Banff bison

Bison are seen in Banff National Park in Alberta in this undated handout image received April 22, 2022. The historic restoration of bison to Banff National Park returns a key native species to the landscape, fosters cultural reconnection, inspires discovery, and provides stewardship and learning opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada-K. Heuer Bison are seen in Banff National Park in Alberta in this undated handout image received April 22, 2022. The historic restoration of bison to Banff National Park returns a key native species to the landscape, fosters cultural reconnection, inspires discovery, and provides stewardship and learning opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada-K. Heuer

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina