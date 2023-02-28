Stoney Trail reopened following multi-vehicle crash near McKnight Boulevard
Drivers were asked to avoid a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast following a crash in the southbound lanes involving a dozen vehicles.
Emergency crews responded to an area between the McKnight Boulevard and 16th Avenue exits at around 9 a.m.
EMS officials confirm two people were treated on scene for minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital.
Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash fled the area prior to the arrival of first responders. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and attempting to identify the driver who failed to remain at the scene.
All lanes reopened to traffic shortly after 1 p.m.
