Students at Calgary's Brentwood School relocated for remainder of year

Students at Brentwood School in northwest Calgary have been relocated for the remainder of the year due to an issue with the building’s ceiling.

Classes at the public school were cancelled on May 9 after a suspended ceiling partially collapsed in one of the corridors the day before. Officials said the incident happened near the end of the school day and no one was injured.

Following the incident, students were moved to online learning.

The school then informed parents and guardians last week that the relocation was required, saying repairs to the hallway ceilings would take months to complete.

Staff at the K-6 worked with neighbouring schools to accommodate the ousted kids, and with their help, found placement for all 738 students.

"Our large school population will need to be spread over multiple locations to accommodate all classes in a way that keeps student learning intact," a statement on the school's website said.

The relocation plan is as follows:

Kindergarten students go to Captain John Palliser;

Grades 1 and 2 students go to North Haven;

Grades 3, 4 and half of the Grade 5 students go to Eric Harvie;

Half of the Grade 5 students go to Tuscany; and

Grade 6 students go to Ranchlands.

The students had their first day at their relocation schools on Monday.

The relocation didn't change the hours of operation for the school, which is operating under the Calgary Board of Education's 'school within a school' model.

Measures are also in place to transport all the students to their assigned schools.