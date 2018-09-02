Sunday was the start of a busy time at the University of Calgary campus as thousands of students are returning to dorms for the 2018-19 school year.

About 1,000 students are moving in for the very first time while another 1,500 are returning to live on campus.

Reece Vandersanden, with the UofC’s residence students’ association, says it’s a record number of new students moving into the dormitories this year.

“The atmosphere is electric, everyone is really excited. For some people, this is their first time being away from home and we just want to make sure they get inside quickly and easily so that they can start their university journey on the right foot.”

He says he’s been living on campus for the past three years and knows that students will have a lot of opportunities to get involved at the school.

“Whether it be with the Residence Athletic Association or us, the RSA. I participated in those and I found those very useful in getting to know people.”

Students who live on campus at the University of Calgary have access to a pool, ice rink, pub and cafeteria.