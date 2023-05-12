Suffering shortage of physicians, Milk River Health Centre emergency department closes for a week

The emergency department at the Milk River Health Centre has closed for a week due to a lack of physicians.

Alberta Health Services announced the temporary measure Friday afternoon.

The closure took effect Friday afternoon.

AHS says the emergency department will be closed from 5 p.m. May 12 to 5 p.m. May 17.

"Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge (87 km) or Raymond Health Centre (60 km away)," the release said.

"Patients seeking care can access emergency services at (those locations as well).

"Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician."

Long-term care residents will not be impacted by the closure, AHS says, as nurses will remain on site.