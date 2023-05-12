Suffering shortage of physicians, Milk River Health Centre emergency department closes for a week

Milk River Health Centre, Oct. 8, 2021 Milk River Health Centre, Oct. 8, 2021

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES | Leafs score to cut Panthers lead 2-1

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina