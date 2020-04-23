CALGARY -- Summer in Calgary just got a lot less musical Thursday.

In addition to the announcement of the cancellation of the Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Folk Festival also announced it is cancelling its summer 2020 event.

"The pandemic paused the presentation of the live music that fuels our diverse community," festival organizers said in a release. "So, with heavy hearts, we need to share that we have to cancel the 41st annual festival on Prince's Island Park due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19."

This year's festival was scheduled to take place July 23-26. Some of the featured acts including Orville Peck, Elisapie, The National, William Prince, Lakou Mizik and Begonia.

Ticket holders may request a full refund or donate your ticket in return for a tax receipt.

"We know it is tough news for our folk family," the release said. "We care deeply about our community and everyone's health, safety and well-being. We support all public health efforts to return to normal to be able to safely gather again."

At a press conference announcing the cancellation of the Stampede, Mayor Nenshi weighed in how this summer will look a lot different.

"For me, one highlight of my summer is riding a horse in front of that parade and another highlight is taking off my shoes and being barefoot on that island in the middle of the city listening to the transformative power of music and art.

"Ultimately," he added, "these organizations that are so incredibly important to our city are doing the right thing."

