CALGARY -- We’re a ways from being out of the wet as of yet.

Thankfully, the next few days of showers are expected to be largely light, with one notable exception.

Because of these showers and heavier cloud, we’re not anticipating a spectacular rise in temperature today, and the rain you can see in the shot above (taken near 6:00) will also keep us slightly cooler – evaporation has that effect, after all.

Why the ongoing rain?

Well, our forecasts for the week are derived from a slow-moving upper low pressure area over Saskatchewan/Manitoba. As it rotates counter-clockwise above us, it pushes air from up north into us. The temperatures north of here are in fair shape, but the upper-air pattern is settling in with some frigid air. The curl from that band is going to trigger upslope flow in the coming days, which means that as this northern wind is caught up in the Rockies, it will rise, cool, condense, and cause showers to pool, largely along the Foothills. At times, that could produce 10+ mm of rain. While we’re at it, 40 km/h wind gusts from the north are probable. Shoot low on the links today!

Here’s our forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, late showers possible

Daytime high: 16°

Wind: N 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h

Tonight: chance of showers, low 7°

Tomorrow:

Sun-cloud mix early, late-day showers and a chance for thunderstorms

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: chance of showers, low 9°

Saturday:

Summer Solstice! More scattered showers and afternoon/evening isolated storm potential

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: some cloud, low 11°

Sunday:

Father’s Day – showers, at times heavy, 10-15 mm, thundershower potential late

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: mostly cloudy, light showers, low 11°

Monday:

Scattered showers early, clearing to partial cloud

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: some cloud, low 9°

Photo of the day sent by Rick, entitled: "Family Time". You can submit your weather photos here!