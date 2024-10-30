CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 1 - 3)

    A whisky cocktail is shown in an undated photo. (Pexels/Li Sun) A whisky cocktail is shown in an undated photo. (Pexels/Li Sun)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Flames vs. Devils

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils.
    • When:  Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Arkells: Big Feelings Tour

    • What: Canadian rock band the Arkells head to the Saddledome for their Big Feelings tour.
    • When:Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Flames vs. Oilers

    • What: The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a battle of Alberta.
    • When:  Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
    • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Festival of Crafts

    • What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 2024 Festival of Crafts, featuring more than 130 Canadian artisans.
    • When:Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Round Up Way S.E.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Whisky Global

    • What: Whisky Global, Canda's whisky festival, takes place at the Big Four Roadhouse.
    • When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
    • Where: Big Four Roadhouse, 1801 Big Four Trail S.E.

    Burton Cummings

    • What: Canadian musician Burton Cummings, known for his time as the lead singer of The Guess Who for a decade, performs at the Grey Eagle.
    • When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
    • Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

    Rapunzel

    • What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Rapunzel, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.
    • When:1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Nov. 24, 2024.
    • Where: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

    The Seafarer

    • What: Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50th anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve.
    • When:Until Nov. 10, 2024.
    • Where:  Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 8 Ave SE, Calgary.

    All Those Rolling Stones

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.
    • When: Until Jan. 11, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.

    Deathtrap

    • What: Head to Stage West to watch Deathtrap, a Tony-nominated play adapted into a 1982 film starring Michal Caine and Christopher Reeve.
    • When:Until Nov. 10, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

