10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 1 - 3)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Flames vs. Devils

What: The Calgary Flames take on the New Jersey Devils.

Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Arkells: Big Feelings Tour

What: Canadian rock band the Arkells head to the Saddledome for their Big Feelings tour.

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Flames vs. Oilers

What: The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a battle of Alberta.

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Festival of Crafts

What: Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 2024 Festival of Crafts, featuring more than 130 Canadian artisans.

Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Round Up Way S.E.

Whisky Global

What: Whisky Global, Canda's whisky festival, takes place at the Big Four Roadhouse.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Where: Big Four Roadhouse, 1801 Big Four Trail S.E.

Burton Cummings

What: Canadian musician Burton Cummings, known for his time as the lead singer of The Guess Who for a decade, performs at the Grey Eagle.

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Where: Grey Eagle Resort & Event Centre, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Rapunzel

What: Kids and their family members can head to Loose Moose to watch a performance of Rapunzel, aimed for those between four and 10 years old.

1 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays, until Nov. 24, 2024. Where: Loose Moose Theatre, 1235 26 Ave. S.E.

The Seafarer

What: Alberta Theatre Projects kicks off its 50 th anniversary season with a presentation of The Seafarer, starring Paul Gross. The play, written by Conor McPherson, tells the tale of a pair of brawling brothers on Christmas Eve.

Until Nov. 10, 2024. Where: Martha Cohen Theatre, 215 8 Ave SE, Calgary.

All Those Rolling Stones

What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre pays tribute to the Rolling Stones and their revolutionary music with a production of All Those Rolling Stones, which takes audiences into the band's tumultuous world.

Until Jan. 11, 2024. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.

