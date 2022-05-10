Suncor uninterested in selling Petro-Canada, CEO says despite shareholder pressure

Suncor president and CEO Mark Little prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. Suncor Energy Inc. is not interested in selling off its Petro-Canada retail network, the oil giant's chief executive said Tuesday, in spite of pressure from an aggressive activist investor. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Suncor president and CEO Mark Little prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. Suncor Energy Inc. is not interested in selling off its Petro-Canada retail network, the oil giant's chief executive said Tuesday, in spite of pressure from an aggressive activist investor. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

