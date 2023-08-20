Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta

Sienna Kellar managed to save 22 horses, two donkeys and two minis along with five goats. Sienna Kellar managed to save 22 horses, two donkeys and two minis along with five goats.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How airlines cope with price surge during disasters

Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina