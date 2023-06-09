Surge sign former New York Knicks player Kadeem Allen

Guard Kadeem Allen, who played for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, was signed by the Calgary Surge of the CEBL Friday (Photo: Twitter@CEBLeague) Guard Kadeem Allen, who played for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, was signed by the Calgary Surge of the CEBL Friday (Photo: Twitter@CEBLeague)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina