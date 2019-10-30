CALGARY – Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating following an exchange of gunfire in the city's southwest that sent two people to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Calgary police officers were called just after 2:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Fish Creek Boulevard where shots were fired in the parking lot of the Fish Creek Pointe apartment complex.

Police confirm one man pulled up in a red SUV and exchanged gunfire with another man standing in the parking lot. Both were wounded in what’s being described as a targeted attack.

An injured man was located near a vehicle along Fish Creek Boulevard and transported to hospital in stable condition

Investigators say the man in the red SUV, which was later determined to be stolen, drove to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store on Everridge Drive.

7-Eleven clerk Harish Patel told CTV a man wearing a mask and a hoodie came running into his store asking for help after his friend had just been shot.

"I just went to the backside when came in here because I was scared and he had a mask on his face," Patel said. "He was asking to call 9-1-1 so I just hand him the phone and let him make the call before he left."

The driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of an undetermined medical issue The man has been released from hospital into the cusotdy of police.

The passenger of the SUV was taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man's condition is considered critical.

Police confirm both victims are known to each other but it’s not yet known if this incident is gang-related. No further suspects are being looked for at this time.