One person is in police custody following an afternoon investigation into reports of a suspicious person with a weapon at a southeast high school.

Lord Beaverbrook High School, in the 9000 block of Fairmount Drive SE, was placed in lockdown by school staff on Thursday and CPS officers were deployed to the school.

Police arrested one person, age and gender not released, and conducted a thorough search of the school.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police officials confirmed any potential threat to students or staff had been negated. Investigators have not confirmed initial reports indicating the suspect had a weapon.