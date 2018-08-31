One man is in police custody following an afternoon standoff spurred by reports a gun had been seen in a northwest neighbourhood.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a resident of Huntington Hills called 911 and indicated they had encountered a person carrying a gun.

Members of the Calgary Police Service, including K-9 and tactical unit members, responded to the area and surrounded a home on Hunterston Road Northwest.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., a man exited the home and surrendered to police. After the man kneeled, an officer pushed him the ground with her foot and the suspect was detained.

CPS officials have not confirmed whether a firearm was recovered. The police investigation into the incident continues and there has been no indication as to whether the suspect will face charges.